In light of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to provide all necessary services and facilities through Dubai’s various ports to trade traffic, including facilitating the entry of wooden commercial ships, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed approved Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Border Security Council, the return of commercial wooden ships to Dubai Creek, which contributes to promoting the growth of commercial traffic in the emirate and facilitating local traders and markets as well as wooden ships coming from outside the country to directly access local markets, which are received As well as in the port of Deira and the port of Hamriyah.

His Highness praised the efforts of the Dubai Border Security Council in achieving the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in keeping pace with the construction and development process that Dubai is witnessing, and the council’s role in implementing the strategic plan of the Emirate of Dubai with regard to the security of border crossings, and improving the performance of government agencies concerned with supervising the Border crossings to reach the highest levels, and to ensure their competitiveness at the regional and international levels.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed stressed the importance of Dubai Creek as a major tourist attraction and a vital commercial artery for the emirate due to its impact on facilitating trade movement in front of local markets, praising His Highness for the steady growth witnessed by the commercial movement in Dubai through sea ports, which calls for more efforts to provide all services to ships. The commercial activities that contribute to enhancing the economic growth of the Emirate, and consolidating Dubai’s distinguished position on the global map of trade and economy, in line with its continuous endeavor to maintain its attractiveness as a multi-choice economic destination, based on its long history in the field of trade and its advanced technical capabilities.

His Highness also commended the tight regulation of the movement of wooden commercial ships coming and going from Dubai, which is managed by the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation through its office of the shipping agent for wooden ships, noting the flexibility of procedures and services provided and the flow of ships’ movement since the launch of the office’s work in 2020, which contributed to The number of wooden ships coming to the emirate increased from 2,200 ships in the first quarter of 2021 to more than 2,500 ships during the same period of 2022, as this increase contributed to the growth of trade in this sector to reach 8%, while this increase accompanies the strong performance of economic activities In Dubai during the first quarter of this year, especially commercial and tourism activities.

His Highness, Chairman of the Dubai Ports Security Council, explained that the remarkable growth in the movement of trade through wooden ships confirms Dubai’s attraction to traders from around the world, as it is a vital commercial center, pointing to the Dubai government’s keenness to provide all forms of facilities to traders and investors, which guarantee them a unique experience free of obstacles. While continuing to provide a package of facilities and initiatives that will serve to enhance the sustainability of this growth, and confirm Dubai’s position as one of the most preferred destinations for merchants.

vital sector

For his part, the Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, indicated the keenness of the Office of the Navigational Agent for Wooden Ships to facilitate and regulate the movement of entry and exit of wooden ships into the emirate in accordance with the finest navigation and customs practices, and to adopt initiatives that would advance the sector, ensuring the best provision of the best Experiments to enhance the development of trade movement in front of ships coming to the city by expanding the circle of options available to traders and investors in Dubai through ships sailing to it from all over the world.

Bin Sulayem said: “In line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we are continuing our efforts to develop commercial traffic, infrastructure in ports and marinas, utilities, and other services related to this vital sector, to provide A distinguished experience for investors, and to achieve our vision of strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading sustainable hub to support the economic sector at the global level.”



