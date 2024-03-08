From 2018 to 2022, the index increased by 65.7%, according to IBGE research; number of teenage pregnancy cases fell by 42.9%

The number of women who chose to become mothers over the age of 40 grew by 65.7% in 12 years. It went from 64,000 to 106.1 thousand from 2010 to 2022, according to the research “Gender statistics: social indicators of women in Brazil”, published this Friday (8.mar.2024) by IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

Another age group that showed an increase in the period was 30 to 39 years old. It rose 19.7% – an increase from 734.5 thousand to 879.5 thousand births. Despite this increase, the total number of births decreased by 300 thousand, which corresponds to a drop of 10%. Researchers point to the Zika virus crisis for the decrease in 2016. The numbers grew again from 2017 to 2018.

In relation to the period from 2018 to 2022, the live birth rate fell slightly more sharply, by 13%. Only the group aged 40 to 49 maintained an increase.

Here are the rates from 2018 to 2022 by age group:

20 to 29 years old – drop of 11.2%;

– drop of 11.2%; 30 to 39 years old – 10% reduction; It is

– 10% reduction; It is 40 to 49 years old – increase of 16.8%.

Betina Fresneda, who was part of the IBGE survey, said that women's decision to postpone their pregnancies has “relationship with schooling and greater market participation”.

The study showed that, in 2022, 60.3% of students graduating from in-person undergraduate courses were women. As for participation in the workforce, 53.3% are female – although the percentage is still lower than male participation, which reached 73.2% in the period.

EARLY PREGNANCY

In 12 years, the teenage pregnancy rate fell by 42.9%. The number of mothers aged 10 to 19 had a total drop of 237 thousand births in the period. The institute used the Sinasc (Live Birth Information System) of the Ministry of Health to prepare this survey.

Still regarding the number of teenage mothers, the North region led the percentage, with 19.7% of registered cases. Health data show that the North, Northeast and Central-West had more births in this age group.

As for the period from 2018 to 2022, the group aged 10 to 19 showed a 30.8% reduction in the number of mothers.