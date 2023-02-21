Video AP-LaPresse/Atlas Agency- In 2022, the record for weapons intercepted at security controls at US airports was broken. It is a growing trend that reflects the increase in weapons in circulation among the North American population. The detainees assure that they had forgotten that they were carrying the weapon when they passed the security arch. Depending on the laws of each state, the penalty can vary from a fine to imprisonment. For now, the maximum fine is around $15,000, but from what we’ve seen, it doesn’t seem like much of a deterrent.







