Baza: over 1,000 Wagner vehicles moved towards Moscow on June 24

On Saturday, June 24, more than a thousand pieces of equipment of the private military company (PMC) Wagner moved towards Moscow through the Voronezh region. The number of equipment heading to the capital was revealed by the Baza edition in its Telegram channel.

Thus, according to the publication, the first column that crossed the border of the Voronezh region immediately after midnight on June 24 included about 350 pieces of equipment, including nine tanks, four Tigr armored vehicles, a cannon, a Grad ”, dozens of trucks and hundreds of cars. According to Baza, it was this convoy that demolished a barrier of construction and cargo vehicles, installed by the authorities, on the 590th kilometer of the M-4 Don highway.

Later, at about 5 am, an even larger convoy of about 375 pieces of equipment drove into the Voronezh region – it headed for the city of Buturlinovka, where the military airfield of the Russian Defense Ministry is located. Two hours later, another convoy crossed the border of the region, consisting of about 100 pieces of equipment, including three tanks and two anti-aircraft guns.

The fourth convoy of 212 pieces of equipment allegedly entered the territory of the Voronezh region at about 9 am.

On the evening of June 23, the head of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, accused the Russian military of allegedly attacking the rear camps of PMCs. After that, he threatened to use force and destroy everyone who would block the way for the fighters of the group. Later, the FSB opened a case against Prigozhin for organizing an armed rebellion. Later, Wagner fighters appeared in Rostov-on-Don, and a convoy with their equipment was also noticed on the highway on the way to Moscow. A counter-terrorist operation regime has been declared in a number of regions.