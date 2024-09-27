49% say they recognize the former president’s support for the current mayor; decreases number of voters who associate him with Marçal

A survey released by Datafolha this Friday (September 27, 2024) shows that the share of São Paulo voters who associate the former president has grown Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to the candidate for re-election, Ricardo Nunes (MDB). Officially, the mayor is supported by Bolsonaro.

When asked who Bolsonaro supports in the elections for mayor of the city, 49% of voters answered Nunes. In September, this number was 44%. On the other hand, those who responded that Bolsonaro supports the former coach dropped to 14% Pablo Marcal (PRTB). In September, 19% associated him with the former president.

Who Bolsonaro supports for mayor of São Paulo:

The support of the president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), federal deputy and candidate Guilherme Boulos (Psol) reached 75% recognition. In September the number was 70% and in May it was 47%.

Who does President Lula support for mayor of São Paulo:

Guilherme Boulos (Psol) – 75%;

Ricardo Nunes (MDB) – 3%;

José Luiz Datena (PSDB) – 2%;

Tabata Amaral (PSB) – 1%;

Pablo Marçal (PRTB) – 1%;

Marina Helena (New) – 1%;

Bebeto Haddad (DC) – 1%;

João Pimenta (PCO) – 0%;

Ricardo Senese (UP) – 0%;

Altino (PSTU) – 0%;

None – 1%;

don’t know – 15%.

The research was carried out by DataFolha from September 24 to 26, 2024. 1,610 residents of the city were interviewed. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 2 percentage points, plus or minus. The withdrawal is registered with the TSE under the code SP-06090/2024.

According to Datafolha, the cost of the study was R$128,046.17. The amount was paid by the company Folha da Manhã, a Folha Group conglomerate that includes the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.

