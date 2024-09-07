Thousands of Cubans are looking for an opportunity to transform their lives and achieve development outside the island. Although the number of migrants of this nationality is very significant in the United States, it has been discovered that They are also finding other alternatives, and there is a Latin country that is granting them a record number of visas.

According to information released by the Mexican consulate in Havana, a significant number of people have been registered Increase in the number of visa applications that Cuban citizens are requesting to legally enter the neighboring nation of the United States.

According to the report, which the media had access to, The New Heraldduring the month of August 2024, at the Mexican consulate The representation of Cubans was the highest in terms of visa procedures.

In detail, they said that there is a difference of more than 1,000 visas processed between the months of August and July, which indicates that there is a greater interest among Cubans in being able to enter Mexico.

Through its official account on the social network X, the Mexican consulate in Havana announced that In August, 5,550 visa appointments were registered, when in July 4,500 were reported and in June 4,250.

Based on these numbers, they indicated that, so far in 2024, they have carried out 11,552 consular services for Cubans, which means that It is in this country that the Mexican government is most in demand.

One of the reasons why More and more Cubans are turning to Mexico for support Last July, the Mexican government offered help to citizens of the island through a free telephone line to support those who were going through an episode of sadness or anxiety that could affect their daily lives.

The visa process is carried out at the Mexican consulate in Cuba. Photo:Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico Share

How to apply for a Mexican visa from Cuba?

To obtain a visa to legally enter Mexican territory, Cubans can go to the Mexican consulate in Havana, same one that was opened in 2022.

It will be necessary Request an appointment through the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs website and carry all necessary documentation, which will vary based on the reasons for the trip, but which includes a valid passport.