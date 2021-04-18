In April, more than 30 thousand violations of the mask and glove regime in public transport were recorded in Moscow. About it informs “Interfax” with reference to GKU “Organizer of Transportation”.

On average, about 1.8 thousand such violations are detected per day, and since the beginning of the year, more than 160 thousand facts have been revealed in Moscow transport.

The wearing of masks and gloves in transport on a daily basis is monitored by about 350 controllers of the State Civil Administration and 1.4 thousand inspectors of the metro security service.

In October 2020, Moscow began to stop taxi drivers who do not comply with the mask regime.

