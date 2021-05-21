The number of views of the broadcasts of the Novoe Znanie marathon in two days exceeded 12 million. This was announced on Friday, May 21, by the first deputy head of the Presidential Administration of Russia Sergei Kiriyenko.

“The second day of the New Knowledge marathon is coming to an end, I have now been given the latest figures, already more than 12 million views in two days,” Kiriyenko noted.

The day before, Kiriyenko launched the New Knowledge marathon, which will last until May 22.

One of the speakers who spoke at the event on May 21 was an American businessman, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk.

During the marathon, the entrepreneur told what the world will be like in 50 years. According to him, a lot will change – there will be changes in technology, space travel will become available, DNA research will be actively carried out.

Also during the speech, Musk announced the imminent official appearance of Tesla in Russia, Kazakhstan and other CIS countries. According to him, the company is considering the Russian Federation as one of the possible locations for the location of factories for the production of electric vehicles.

The New Knowledge Marathon takes place in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Kazan, Sochi, Vladivostok, Novosibirsk and Kaliningrad. Each city will represent one of the areas of educational activities – for example, history and culture, sports, science and technology.

The forum program includes more than 100 discussions, lectures, open lessons and master classes.