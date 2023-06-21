In the Rostov region, the number of video cameras installed on emergency sections of roads will increase. The authorities are going to purchase another 20 sets of video recording systems for traffic violations.

According to RostovGazeta with reference to the press service of the regional government, experts note an increase in accidents on local highways. The preliminary reason is an increase in the flow of transit transport to the DPR, LPR and Crimea. Truck traffic not only increases the load on the roads, but also increases the risk of accidents, according to the government.

In order not to aggravate this, the authorities are working on the issue of installing additional cameras on emergency sections of roads. They will have to record at least three types of traffic violations that can lead to accidents. Among them – violation of the speed limit, unfastened seat belts, the use of phones while driving.

