Razvozhaev: the number of victims of a missile attack on Sevastopol has grown to 151

Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev in his Telegram-channel reported that the number of victims of the missile attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Sevastopol has increased to 151 people.

“151 people sought medical help, 82 were hospitalized. Doctors are providing the wounded with all the necessary care,” he said.

Razvozhaev added that four people, including two children, did not survive the attack.

Earlier it became known that the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired five ATACMS missiles at Sevastopol on the afternoon of June 23. One of them exploded over a large beach, causing rocket fragments to fall on vacationers.

Military correspondent Alexei Zhivov, in turn, said that the American reconnaissance drone RQ-4 Global Hawk helped the Ukrainian Armed Forces direct missiles.