Ministry of Health: 154 people were injured in the terrorist attack in Crocus near Moscow

The authorities have updated information about the victims of the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall near Moscow, which occurred on the evening of Friday, March 22 – according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, their number has increased to 154. Employees of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, in turn, continue to clear the rubble at the scene of the incident .

It is known that at the moment there are 92 patients in the capital’s hospitals, seven of them are in extremely serious condition, 29 are in serious condition, including two children. At the same time, 27 victims have already been discharged from medical institutions.

The Investigative Committee of Russia reported that, according to official information, 137 people became victims of the terrorist attack. Currently, 62 dead have been identified.

Heavy equipment will be pulled into Crocus City Hall to clear the rubble

Governor of the Moscow Region Andrei Vorobyov reported that work to clear the rubble at Crocus continues. Rescuers are dismantling the stage in order to deliver heavy equipment – a 100-ton crane – to the collapse zone: it will take about six hours to dismantle the stage area.

About two hours to remove the stage and open the floor, and another four hours to fill it with sand and make the exit. (…) There are enough forces and resources. Search work continues Andrey Vorobievgovernor of the Moscow region

It is known that in total, specialists from the Centrospas detachment and the Leader center of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations dismantled and removed more than 250 cubic meters of damaged structures. Specialized robotic systems, canine teams and psychologists are also working on site.

The court will consider the petition for the arrest of alleged terrorists

Security measures have been strengthened near the Basmanny Court in central Moscow, which will soon consider a petition to detain suspects in the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack. There are metal barriers around the building and police officers are on duty.

Four suspects in the terrorist attack in Krasnogorsk were taken for questioning to the Investigative Committee of Russia the day before. The men were brought in two paddy wagons. They face life imprisonment.

EU embassies in Russia lowered flags on day of national mourning

On the day of nationwide mourning in Russia associated with the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall, the embassies of the European Union and the United States lowered their flags. In particular, this decision was made by the diplomatic missions of the Netherlands, Sweden, Germany, Hungary and Bulgaria.

In addition, many foreign leaders condemned the terrorist attack and expressed condolences to the loved ones of the victims. Among them are the Pope, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization also made a corresponding statement.