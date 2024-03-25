Bastrykin: the number of victims of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall has grown to 139

The number of victims of the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall has risen to 139, including three children, the head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, reports TASS.

According to him, it has already been possible to identify the identities of 75 dead.

Bastrykin clarified that “182 people received wounds and injuries of varying severity,” TASS adds.

As Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said, 93 people remain in hospital treatment, including five children. She added that 203 mobile medical teams and air ambulances provided assistance to those injured as a result of the terrorist attack.

At the meeting, Putin himself called the terrorist attack at Crocus an act of intimidation. According to him, it is very important to answer the question of why the terrorists tried to escape to Ukraine.