The head of the Ministry of Health Murashko announced the death of a victim of the terrorist attack in Crocus

One of the victims of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall died in hospital. This was announced by the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, his words are quoted by RIA News.

According to the Minister of Health, the patient was in extremely serious condition. Murashko emphasized that four more patients remain in the same condition in hospitals, 19 people are in serious condition.

The list of the dead published by the Ministry of Emergency Situations lists 120 people, but the head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, cited data on 139 dead. Thus, together with the victim who died in the hospital, their number increased to 140.

On March 22, a group of armed men attacked visitors to Crocus City Hall; later explosions occurred in the building and a fire started. After some time, part of the roof above the concert hall collapsed.

The next day, the suspects were detained in the Bryansk region. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared March 24 a day of national mourning in Russia.