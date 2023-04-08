The number of injured residents as a result of the shelling of Yasinovataya in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) by the Armed Forces Ukraine (APU) increased to seven. This was announced on April 8 by the mayor of the city Dmitry Shevchenko in his Telegram channel.

“As a result of the shelling, a woman born in 1986 was wounded. To date, seven civilians have been injured in Yasinovataya,” he said.

Earlier on Saturday, he said six civilians had been injured in the shelling.

Local authorities specified that two shells from a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) were fired at the city. Several houses in the private sector were destroyed.

Earlier, on April 6, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at the villages of Vladimirovka and Nikolskoye in the Volnovakhsky district of the DPR. The militants fired 11 155 mm NATO shells in two minutes.

Russia continues a special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to start it was made on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

