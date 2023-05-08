Governor Gladkov: five people were injured in the shelling of Shebekino APU

Five people were injured as a result of the shelling of the city of Shebekino, Belgorod region, by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The increased number of victims was reported by the governor of the Russian border region Vyacheslav Gladkov in his Telegram.

Two refused hospitalization, three were taken to the regional Central District Hospital, the head of the region specified. All victims had mild stab wounds. In addition, damage of varying degrees was revealed in six apartment buildings. Three trade pavilions and 11 cars were also damaged.

Meanwhile, in the village of Krasnoye, which also came under fire, there were no casualties. Damaged fence and outbuildings in one private household, as well as one car, said Gladkov. Operational services are dealing with the consequences.

The massive shelling of Shebekino by the Armed Forces of Ukraine became known earlier on May 8. At that time, four people were reported injured.

On May 7, the village of Murom, Shebekinsky urban district, came under attack from Ukraine. As a result, the woman received a serious injury to the lower extremities.