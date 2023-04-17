The death toll from the shelling of Donetsk by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) has risen to seven, the representative office of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukraine’s War Crimes reported on April 16.

“… on the street of the 50th anniversary of the USSR, a woman born in 1966 died, seven civilians were injured of varying severity – men born in 1961, 1965 and 2002, women born in 1953, 1967, 1947 and 1945,” the report says. representations in Telegram.

It is noted that during the Easter service on the night of April 16, Ukrainian militants launched an attack from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) from their positions located near the settlement of Nevelskoye, using fragmentation rockets JROF-HEAP (1050 diamond-shaped fragments) of 122 mm caliber , “produced in Slovakia and transferred by countries that are members of the NATO bloc.”

In addition, damage to buildings at 17 addresses was recorded. Thus, a hospital, two kindergartens, a market, a school and apartment buildings were damaged.

On Easter night, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled Donetsk. The first shells from the positions of Ukrainian militants in the area with civilians were launched at 00:30. Later, a source from Izvestia reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired 20 rockets from the Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) at Donetsk during the Easter service. This information was also confirmed in the representation of the DPR in the JCCC.

A woman was killed as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​the cathedral. There were reports of casualties. It was noted that the projectile fell next to a car in which a woman was in the back seat.

Later, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continued shelling Donetsk. So, at 05:05, the militants fired five more shells at the Kyiv and Kuibyshev districts.

As a result of one of the attacks by Ukrainian troops, a kindergarten broke out in Donetsk. Izvestia correspondent Yevgeny Bykovsky said that one rocket from the Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) hit the building, the second – on the territory of the kindergarten at Shkolny Boulevard, 6.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.