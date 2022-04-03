At least 14 people have died since Thursday (31) because of heavy rains in different regions of the state of Rio de Janeiro. In Paraty, on the Costa Verde, a mother and six children died buried. Another six deaths were confirmed in Angra dos Reis, in the south of Rio de Janeiro. Another man was a victim in Mesquita, in Baixada Fluminense.

Civil Defense is looking for nine more missing persons in Angra dos Reis, five in Monsuaba and four in Ilha Grande, where searches are carried out for victims in the Praia Vermelha region. According to the Municipality of Angra dos Reis, landslides and blocks occurred in different parts of the island.

In Angra dos Reis, the landslides affected at least six houses in Monsuaba. The Fire Department found six bodies so far, which would be three children and three adults. At the moment, there are 125 people in the support points opened by the municipality, according to the City Hall, which would be with a team in the places providing support with social assistance, education and health professionals.

In Paraty, seven people from a family died buried in the Ponta Negra neighborhood. The victims were mother Lucimar and six children: João, two years old, Estevão, five years old, Yasmim, eight years old, Jasmin, 10 years old, and Luciano, 15 years old, and Lucimara de Jesus Campos, 17 years old. A seventh child was rescued alive and is currently stabilized at Hugo Miranda Municipal Hospital.

The metropolitan region of Rio was also heavily affected by flooding, such as Belford Roxo and Mesquita, where a man was electrocuted during the rains while trying to help someone else. The governor of Rio, Cláudio Castro, visited municipalities in the Baixada Fluminense this Saturday and said that he had determined the mobilization of secretariats to minimize the damage caused by the storm.

“Here in Nova Iguaçu, thank God, there were no deaths, but there were in Paraty, Angra and Mesquita. Since yesterday I have been talking to the mayors of the affected municipalities. We are already assisting all the affected cities and, early here for the Baixada, the Cities and Infrastructure Departments came to start supporting the city halls in the cleaning process”, said the governor.

The municipality of Nova Iguaçu, in Baixada Fluminense, declared an emergency situation on Saturday night after heavy rains that hit the city of Baixada Fluminense. The decree was signed by Mayor Rogerio Lisboa and published in an extraordinary edition of the Official Gazette.

Earlier this Saturday afternoon, the Fire Department reported having received more than 700 calls across the state of Rio de Janeiro for threats of landslides, landslides and flooding.

