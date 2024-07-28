TASS: Second passenger of plane that crashed in Karachay-Cherkessia dies in hospital

The second passenger injured in the crash of a light aircraft in Karachay-Cherkessia was unable to be saved by doctors at the hospital, reports TASS with reference to the press service of the regional Ministry of Health.

The department reported that the victim’s injuries were incompatible with life. Thus, the number of victims of the incident increased to two.

The crash of a light aircraft with two passengers on board became known on the afternoon of July 28. The incident occurred near the settlement of Krasny Kurgan in Karachay-Cherkessia.