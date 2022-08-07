According to the Palestinian News Agency, among the dead due to the Israeli raids were 6 children and a 23-year-old woman, as well as an elderly woman.

The casualties in the Gaza Strip came, while the Israeli military operation, dubbed “The Truthful Dawn”, entered its third day.

And on Saturday, the Israeli army announced the killing of the commander of the southern region of the “Jihad” movement, Khaled Mansour, after he was targeted in the Rafah area.

Sources said that the operation targeting the leader of the “Jihad Movement”, Khaled Mansour, also resulted in the injury of more than 40 people.

On Sunday, the Israeli army announced the “neutralization” of the senior “military” leadership of the Islamic Jihad movement in Gaza, while international calls for de-escalation in the Strip continued.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ministry of Health warned of the deteriorating health situation in the Gaza Strip, saying: “The medical staff in the hospitals is working according to the available and limited capabilities, as a result of the Israeli siege that has been going on for 15 years.”

Missiles to Tel Aviv

On Saturday, the Israeli army announced that sirens sounded in Tel Aviv, following the firing of rockets from the Gaza Strip, for the first time since the start of the latest wave of violence with the “Islamic Jihad” movement.

Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the “Islamic Jihad”, claimed responsibility for the rocket fire in a press statement.

And she explained in her statement, “As part of the Operation Unity of Yards, Al-Quds Brigades bombard Tel Aviv, Ashdod, Ashkelon and Sderot with large rocket barrages.”

Reuters reported that more than 400 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, but most of them were intercepted, while the ambulance service in Israel said that there were no reports of serious injuries, while a number of people fled to shelters to take cover.

Calls for de-escalation

On the level of positions, the US State Department affirmed with what it considered “Israel’s right to defend itself”, calling on all parties to stop the escalation.

For its part, Moscow expressed concern over the developments in the Gaza Strip, calling on the parties in Gaza and Israel to exercise restraint.

In the same vein, the European Union expressed its concern over the recent developments in the sector, calling for restraint and to avoid escalation in order to prevent more casualties.

On the Arab front, the United Arab Emirates stressed, on Sunday, the need to restore calm to the Gaza Strip, reduce escalation, and preserve civilian lives.

Afra Mahsh Al Hamli, Director of the Strategic Communication Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said in a statement that the UAE expresses its deep concern over the current escalation.

She added that the UAE calls for the exercise of maximum restraint, to avoid being drawn into new levels of violence and instability, according to what was reported by the “WAM” agency.

She pointed out that the UAE, as a member of the UN Security Council, submitted a request with France, China, Ireland and Norway to hold a closed meeting of the Council next Monday to discuss current developments and discuss ways to advance international efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace.

For its part, the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday that the Kingdom is following with great concern the significant deterioration in the situation in the Gaza Strip, as a result of the resurgence of violence and fighting, and the resulting casualties and loss of life and property.

The ministry stated, in a statement, that the Kingdom, whose King Mohammed VI chairs the Al-Quds Committee, calls for avoiding further escalation and restoring calm to prevent the situation from spiraling out of control and to spare the region more tension and tension that undermine peace opportunities.

The statement reiterated Morocco’s firm and supportive positions for the rights of the Palestinian people, stressing that the sustainable solution to the conflict between the two sides, the Palestinian and the Israeli, lies in the establishment of an independent Palestinian state living side by side with the State of Israel in security and peace.