The number of victims from Israel’s bombings against the Gaza Strip, controlled by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, has risen to 7,326 dead and 18,967 injured, the Gaza Ministry of Health reported this Friday.

Among the deceased are 3,038 minors, 1,726 women and 414 elderly people, who have lost their lives since last October 7, when the war between Israel and Hamas began. after the attack by Islamists against Israeli territory that left 1,400 dead.

The Hamas Health Ministry indicated that in the last few hours alone, Israeli aviation has killed 298 people, most of them displaced in the southern part of the Strip.

He added that at least 57 health institutions have been targeted by Israeli bombings since the start of the war and that there are at least 12 hospitals and 32 primary care centers out of service as a result of the attacks and lack of fuel.

🔴 It has been confirmed that 53 workers from @UNRWA in #Loop They have been killed since October 7. “These people dedicated their lives to their communities. A colleague died collecting bread. He leaves 6 children. “We are beyond devastated as this unspeakable suffering continues.” https://t.co/Fu2WthMm2w —UN News (@NoticiasONU) October 27, 2023

Hamas has published a list with the names of 6,747 people who died in Gaza between October 7 and 26 due to Israeli bombing, and added that it does not include 281 dead who could not be identified.

At a press conference this Friday in Jerusalem, the commissioner general of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, was asked about the reliability of the figures offered by Hamas. “In the last five, six cycles of conflict in the Gaza Strip, The numbers were considered credible, no one dared to question the figures,” Lazzarin recalled.

Red Cross enters Gaza



A Red Cross medical team entered the Gaza Strip for the first time since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas on October 7, a spokeswoman for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Friday. This team, which accompanies a humanitarian convoy with several aid trucks, includes several doctors specialized in war wounds, according to the ICRC.

EFE