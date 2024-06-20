AFP: More than a thousand pilgrims have already died during the Hajj in Saudi Arabia

Due to the crush and extreme heat in Saudi Arabia, more than a thousand pilgrims have already died during the pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca. About it reports French agency AFP.

The material notes that more than half of this number are unregistered pilgrims.

It was previously reported that at least 550 people died during the Hajj in Mecca. Saudi diplomats specified that at least 323 of the dead were visitors from Egypt.

Russian diplomats, in turn, noted that among the dead there were also four Russian citizens.