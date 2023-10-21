The Israeli Ministry of Health announced an increase in the number of victims of the Hamas attack to five thousand

The number of victims of the attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Israel has exceeded five thousand. This was reported by the country’s Ministry of Health in Telegram.

The department reported that 5,007 people were taken to hospitals. 12 of them are in critical condition, 285 are in serious condition, and 775 are on average. 3,504 Israelis had minor injuries.

Earlier it became known that Hamas was holding about 30 children hostage. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the group captured at least 203 people in total. In addition, about 100 more people are still considered missing.

On the morning of October 7, the Hamas movement launched a massive rocket attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. In addition, the group’s fighters invaded border areas in the south of the country. On the same day, Israel launched a retaliatory attack and announced the start of Operation Iron Swords.