The Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations said that the number of victims of the explosion in Yerevan has increased to five people

The number of victims of the explosion in the Surmalu shopping center in Yerevan has risen to five people. Writes about it RIA News with reference to the press secretary of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia Hayk Kostanyan.

The representative of the department said that the fourth from the rubble, rescuers removed the body of a woman about 50 years old. In addition, employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations found the fifth victim. Their identities have not yet been established.

Earlier it was reported about three dead. The rescuers identified them as Anahit Mkhitaryan, Jemma Nazaryan and Misak Margaryan.

The explosion in the shopping center “Surmalu” occurred on August 14. For a preliminary reason, it happened in a pyrotechnics warehouse and provoked a fire. Because of this, the building of the shopping center collapsed, leaving people under the rubble. A criminal case has been initiated. At the moment, the fate of another 17 people remains unknown, another 61 are hospitalized, of which 36 are in a state of moderate severity.