The number of victims rose to 56 in an explosion on the territory of the Zagorsk Optical and Mechanical Plant (ZOMZ) in Sergiev Posad. This was announced by the Governor of the Moscow region Andrey Vorobyov in his Telegram channel.

“30 are now in the hospital, six of them are in intensive care. Another 26 people went to the emergency room – they did not need hospitalization, ”the publication says.

In addition, Vorobyov specified that it would take about 12 hours for the rescuers to clear the rubble. He also confirmed the information that three victims were taken out from under the rubble, whose condition is assessed as serious.

About 160 rescuers are working at the site. He did not disclose the exact cause of the incident.

In addition, according to the governor of the region, as a result of the emergency, 38 apartment buildings and four cars were damaged. Also destroyed were two schools, a sports complex and a store.

Earlier this day there was an explosion in the territory of the ZOMS. The emergency services said that as a result of the incident, a hangar was destroyed – a warehouse with pyrotechnics of a private company. Presumably, the premises were rented by Piro-Ross.

It is also assumed that the cause of the emergency was a human factor. In the investigative department of the Investigative Committee for the Moscow region, the version with a drone attack on the territory of the plant was excluded.

A criminal case has been initiated on violation of industrial safety requirements.