Reuters: Java quake death toll rises to 252

The number of victims as a result of the earthquake in the Indonesian city of Cianjur in the west of the island of Java has grown and exceeded the mark of several hundred people. The agency reports Reuters with reference to local authorities.

During the rescue operation, it turned out that 31 people are still missing, another seven thousand people were evacuated from the disaster zone. The disaster killed 252 people and injured hundreds more.

The earthquake became known on the afternoon of November 21. Initially, the authorities reported that 44 residents of the Chianjur district in the province of West Java became victims of the elements, more than 100 citizens were missing. More than 700 buildings were affected by the earthquake, including hospitals, schools, residential buildings and outbuildings.