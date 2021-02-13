More than 50 people were injured in the earthquake in Japan. On Saturday, February 13, reports “BBC”…

Earlier it was reported about at least 30 injured in Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures in the northeast of the country.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3 occurred at 23.08 (17.08 Moscow time). The outbreak was located at a depth of 55 km. The maximum pushing force was 6+ on a seven-point Japanese scale. The tremors were felt in Tokyo, their strength in the center of the capital was about 4 points.

No contingencies or radiation leaks have been identified at nuclear power plants in this area. The government said that almost 1 million households were left without electricity in the Kanto area, where Tokyo is located, with the exception of the capital itself, and in the Tohoku area.

Earlier on Saturday, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga urged local residents not to leave their homes in the near future and prepare for possible aftershocks after the earthquake.