The number of people affected by the 7.3 magnitude earthquake in Japan on Saturday has reached 103, Kyodo reports.

The majority of those injured are reported to be residents of Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures, where the tremors were felt the most.

It is noted that it is mainly about bruises from falls.

Recall that tremors were recorded on Saturday at 23:08 local time (17:08 Moscow time) in the Pacific Ocean northeast of Fukushima Prefecture. Initially, a magnitude of 7.1 was reported, then it was increased to 7.3.

The natural disaster led to massive power outages and disrupted high-speed trains.