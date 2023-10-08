Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to 500

The death toll from the earthquake in western Afghanistan has risen to five hundred. The agency reports this Reuters citing Red Crescent spokesman Erfanullah Sharafzoi.

On Saturday, October 7, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported several earthquakes in the west of the country with a magnitude of up to 6.4.

On October 5, a powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.6 occurred in Japan, after which there was a threat of a tsunami. The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 kilometers near the Torishima group of islands.

In October, it was reported that two powerful earthquakes of magnitude 6.3 and 5.3 occurred in Nepal.