The variety of deaths of individuals with coronavirus on this planet has exceeded 900 thousand.That is evidenced by knowledge on website American Johns Hopkins College.

Within the first place by way of the variety of victims of COVID-19 is the USA – 190 649 deaths. The second and third locations are taken by Brazil (127,464) and India (73,890).

In whole, based on the college, greater than 27 million individuals have been contaminated with coronavirus on this planet.

In Russia, based on the federal operational headquarters for the battle in opposition to coronavirus, on Wednesday, September 9, greater than 1 million circumstances of an infection had been registered, 856 458 individuals recovered, 18 135 died.

Present data on the scenario with coronavirus is on the market on the web sites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf… Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112. As well as, data is on the market below the hashtag #WeWeTogether.

An outbreak of COVID-19 illness brought on by the SARS-CoV-2 virus occurred in Wuhan, China on the finish of December, then the virus started to unfold in different international locations. On March 11, the World Well being Group (WHO) characterised the unfold of the coronavirus on this planet as a pandemic.

On August 27, WHO Regional Director for Europe, Hans Kluge, stated that deaths from coronavirus an infection may rise by winter.