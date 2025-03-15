He April 20, 1999two students aged 18 and 17, Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold, attended strongly armed to the Columbine Institute, near Denver, Colorado (USA). In 49 minutes, 13 people killed, (12 students and a teacher), wounded 24 more and committed suicide later.

Now, almost 26 years after the massacre, the final number of victims has risen to 14. Anne Marie Hochhalterwho was a teenager when he was injured in the shooting, has died at age 43 due to sepsis caused by complications derived from his paralysis.

These complications have been considered a factor “Significant taxsence in his death” by the forensic, who classified their death as homicide in autopsy.

Nathan Hochhalter, the victim’s brother, told the agency AP That a pressure ulcer caused sepsis to his sister, and added: “We don’t think it would be so serious as soon.”

Although Anne Marie suffered intense pain and used a wheelchair since she was injured in the shooting, her friends and family remember her for her positive attitude towards life.

Anne Marie Hochhalter’s mother He committed suicide after the shootingand the young woman established a very close relationship with Sue Towsend, whose daughter Lauren was killed that day in Columbine.

Hochhalter even wrote a letter to Sue Kleboldthe mother of one of the murderers, acquitting her as a blame: “I have forgiven you and I only wish you the best,” he wrote then.