The number of deaths rose to eight after a rocky structure hit four speedboats in the canyons of the city of Capitólio, 293 km from Belo Horizonte, in the early afternoon of Saturday, 8. The Minas Gerais State Military Fire Brigade ( CBMMG) confirmed that there are eight dead and 32 injured in the disaster so far. The body of the eighth victim was found this morning. It is a male person, according to the corporation.

According to Major Rodrigo Castro, commander of the 1st Independent Fire Company, the body was found by the first search team shortly before 10 am. “This body was found submerged and whole and already brought to the region of the command post. The Civil Police is now carrying out identification work. So, at the moment, we have eight confirmed deaths and we still need to locate two victims, in principle, who are still missing”, he said.

Also according to information, two people remain missing – at first, firefighters came to disclose 20 missing, but later updated the data. Searches with the divers were suspended overnight Saturday. According to information from the government of Minas Gerais released today, the searches “were interrupted only with the work of the divers, for safety reasons, due to the low visibility on Saturday night, but the action was resumed in the early hours of this Sunday”.

According to the latest updates from the Minas Gerais Fire Department, operations resumed at 5 am. In all, 50 military personnel, including military firefighters and military personnel from the Brazilian Navy (MB), and 11 divers, specialists in this type of operation, participate in the work. “Four speedboats and three watercraft from MB and CBMMG were launched at the already defined search site, in addition to the support of seven vehicles,” he said in a note.

According to the corporation’s bulletin released on Saturday night, the fatal victims and the missing were on the speedboat called Jesus, one of four impacted by the detachment of the rock. The wounded from the other three vessels have already been rescued and taken to hospitals in the region, most of them have already been discharged. At the moment, the focus is on the three people who remain missing.

The Brazilian Navy must initiate an investigation to determine the circumstances of the accident.

In addition, to speed up the identification of the bodies, the Civil Police of the State of Minas Gerais reported that, as of this Sunday, it started to count on the support offered by the Federal Police. “We have maintained permanent interaction with representatives of the Brazilian Navy, the Military Fire Department, the Military Police, the Civil Defense and the Municipal Public Power to carry out the responsibility and competence of the judicial police, especially with a view to offering information and assistance to the victims’ families and friends. The work of the Civil Police continues uninterruptedly to identify the victims and release the bodies.

According to the Fire Department, there was a stone displacement. Previously, the corporation was investigating the relationship between the tragedy and a waterspout. Since yesterday, there have been waterspouts in the waterfalls that flow into Lake Furnas, and the Civil Defense of Minas Gerais issued an alert at 10:22 am on Saturday for the population to avoid them during the rains. The region is called “Mar de Minas” by nautical operators and, where the boats dock, tourists can bathe and approach the waterfalls in the canyon.

Of the 32 injured, 23 were treated and released at the Santa Casa de Misericódia de Capitólio, according to the Fire Department. The Santa Casa de Passos unit confirmed to Estadão that it had received three victims, according to the firefighters, in stable condition. Santa Casa de Piumhi treated two more with open fractures. Another four wounded were taken to the Santa Casa de São José da Barra and have already left the hospital.

According to the Civil Police of Minas Gerais (PCMG), the bodies of the fatal victims were sent to the forensic clinic in the municipality of Passos. They were undocumented and will have fingerprints taken for identification.

On Twitter, the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo), lamented the tragedy and said that the government was present from the first moments of the accident. “Rescue work is still in progress. I sympathize with the families at this difficult time. We will continue to act to provide the necessary support and support”, he wrote.

The mayor of Capitólio, Cristiano Silva (PP), said in a video posted on Instagram that he was “disturbed by this natural disaster”. Correcting the first information that the accident would have been caused by a waterspout, he stated that it was a stone displacement. The mayor also highlighted the rapid mobilization of the Navy, the State Fire Department, the city hall and neighboring cities in rescuing and caring for the victims.

According to a statement from the Command of the 1st Naval District of the Brazilian Navy, the Furnas Fluvial Police Station (DelFurnas) moved search and rescue teams to the site to provide support to the affected vessels, transport the wounded to hospitals and other agencies that are working. in the rescue. An inquiry will be set up to investigate the circumstances of the accident and will analyze aspects of navigation safety, the license of the drivers involved, the waterway planning of the place and compliance with the rules and legislation on safeguarding the people who were on site. The Navy reported that the entire area of ​​interest is closed, for due verification.

Dives in search of victims were halted Saturday night, but the team remained in the region to resume work on Sunday. Yesterday, an aircraft that was traveling to the crash site was unable to land because of rain and excessive cloudiness. The command post of the rescue operation works at Clube Náutico in the municipality of São José da Barra.

In addition to the alert from the Civil Defense of Minas, minutes before the wall collapsed in Capitólio, the National Civil Defense reported on the eve of the collapse that a large volume of rain was expected, in excess of 100 millimeters per day, for the cities located in the west. of Minas Gerais. The alert was red level.

Also on Saturday, after the tragedy, the national secretary for Civil Defense and Protection, Colonel Alexandre Lucas, drew the attention of Civil Defense agents in the States to similar situations. “Agents must also pay attention to the specific risks of their region, such as waterfalls, rocks, cliffs, among others,” he said.

Anderson Gazotti, owner of a boat tour company in the region, did not go out with his boats on Saturday due to bad weather, but says that the region where the accident occurred is the main tourist spot in the Capitol and, even with rain, it is usually very full. “It is a beautiful and unique place, and increasingly sought after. All tour companies go there.” Two of the speedboats that were close to the collapse belonged to Gazotti’s acquaintances. “But I heard that everyone is fine and only suffered scratches, the main thing was the scare”.

