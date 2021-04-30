The death toll in the collapse and stampede at a religious holiday in Israel has risen to 38, according to the newspaper Haaretz with reference to doctors.

According to the doctors, dozens of people were injured in the incident, six of whom are in critical condition, 18 in severe, 2 in moderate severity, 39 received minor injuries.

The incident took place on Mount Meron, where the Jewish holiday Lag BaOmer was celebrated on Friday night.

Earlier, the Times of Israel reported 28 deaths in the incident. According to her, some of the people could have been injured or killed as a result of the crush that followed the collapse of the tribune. By Thursday evening, the organizers of the event numbered over 100 thousand participants in the event.

Lag BaOmer is celebrated on the 18th of the month of Iyar according to the Hebrew lunar calendar, which in 2021 fell on the period from sunset on April 29 to the evening of April 30. The holiday is established in memory of the end of the epidemic, from which several thousand students of the Jewish theologian Akiva, who lived at the turn of the 1st and 2nd centuries AD, died. e. Traditionally, bonfires are made during the Lag B’Omer holiday.