The governor of the Syrian province of Hama Mohammad Krishtati said that terrorists attacked three regular buses and a convoy of gasoline tankers, reports RIA News…

He noted that, according to the latest data, nine people became victims of the attack, and four were injured. The injured were hospitalized. Krishtati added that the militants used small arms.

According to the local newspaper Al-Watan, all those killed are civilians. Portal Al-Masdar with reference to sources, he clarifies that a gang operating in the area, which is part of the Islamic State extremist group banned on the territory of the Russian Federation, was involved in the attack.

Let us remind you that the incident happened on Sunday evening in the province of Hama on the Salamia – Raqqa highway near the city of Salamia. Previously, six casualties were reported. In addition, the Syrian military entered into a battle with terrorists, which led to the blocking of the route.