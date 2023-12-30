The death toll in the strike on Belgorod increased to 21 people

As a result of the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Belgorod, 18 adults and three children were killed. This was announced by the Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov.

It is specified that 110 people were also injured during the shelling, including 17 children. Thirty people are in serious condition, the average is 63, the head of the region said.

In addition, he added, 30 apartment buildings, three private houses, as well as a school, lyceum and kindergarten were damaged. “Work to assess the damage continues,” Gladkov wrote.

Related materials:

Several criminal cases have been opened regarding the shelling of Belgorod. Among other things, the Investigative Committee classified the missile attack on a peaceful city as a terrorist attack.

The Czech Republic refused to explain itself to the UN

It turned out that the shelling of the city was carried out from the territory of the Kharkov region. It became known that the city was attacked from a long distance by Vilkha missiles and Czech-made Vampire multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). Ukrainian missilemen launched shells almost from the very border of the Kharkov and Belgorod regions, after which they promptly left their positions. According to Kommersant, the number of victims could have been higher if Russian air defense forces had not shot down some of the missiles.

On the evening of December 30, Russia invited the Czech Republic to explain to the UN Security Council why its weapons, contrary to Kyiv’s promises, were used in the shelling of the city. In response, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky stated that the permanent representative of Prague would not participate in the meeting initiated by Russia.

We refuse to be called anywhere by Russia Jan Lipavsky Czech Foreign Minister

After this, Russia's permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, called the position of the Czech Republic cowardly. The diplomat noted that the representative of Prague did not want to be held accountable for the actions of his government. At the same time, Nebenzya added, the Czech Republic in the UN Security Council constantly strives to speak at meetings organized to promote anti-Russian propaganda.

Related materials:

The official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, in turn, advised the Czech Republic to understand how the UN Security Council works. “This is a multilateral structure that still works in accordance with international law, and not in favor of a “rules-based world order,” the diplomat emphasized. She also noted that the Czech Foreign Ministry is currently recruiting on the principle of “loyalty to the West.”

Ukraine was predicted to disappear

Former American intelligence officer Scott Ritter suggested that the shelling of Belgorod could become a trigger for Ukraine to cease to exist as a state. In his opinion, next year the country will be destroyed.

You have just destroyed your existence as a nation-state. Congratulations Scott Ritter Former American intelligence officer

Nebenzya believes that Kyiv, in impotent anger, is trying to kill as many Russian people as possible. Speaking about the Ukrainian Armed Forces' missile attack on Belgorod, the diplomat called the shelling a pre-planned act of terrorism. Also, the diplomat added, the shelling of Russian cities indicates the agony of the regime under Vladimir Zelensky in Kyiv. He assured that all organizers and perpetrators of the terrorist attack would be punished.