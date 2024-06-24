Baza: in Dagestan, the death toll during the attack increased to 20 people

The number of victims of terrorist attacks in Dagestan has risen to 20 people. This is reported by Baza.

Among them are 15 law enforcement officers, a priest and a security guard at an Orthodox church in Derbent, and three people whose identities have not yet been established.

22 victims are in hospitals with various injuries. The Ministry of Internal Affairs eliminated five terrorists.

On June 24, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee of Russia announced the completion of the counter-terrorism operation in Makhachkala and Derbent, in connection with the elimination of threats to the life and health of citizens.

On the evening of June 23, armed militants simultaneously carried out attacks in two cities of Dagestan. In Derbent, they attacked an Orthodox church, where a service was taking place in honor of the Feast of the Holy Trinity; there were about 40 parishioners there. The terrorists began firing chaotically, which is why the rector of the temple, Nikolai Kotelnikov, and the guard did not survive. In addition, terrorists attacked a local synagogue – they set it on fire and the fire engulfed the entire building.

In Makhachkala, at about the same time, terrorists fired at a traffic police post. In the city, terrorists exchanged fire with the police, near which 19 parishioners barricaded themselves in an Orthodox church.