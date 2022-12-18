The head of the Belgorod region Gladkov reported 8 wounded and 1 dead after the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The number of victims of the shelling of the Belgorod region by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) has increased to eight. This was stated by the Governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov in his Telegram-channel.

He confirmed previously published data about one who died on impact, and also said that one of the wounded was in intensive care.

“It is known that [скончавшийся] the man came to us from Tambov and worked in a contractor on the construction of a workshop for a poultry farm, ”Gladkov said. The head of the region also said that the building of the poultry farm, where one of the shells hit, was partially destroyed due to shelling. “One building and several special equipment vehicles were damaged,” the head of the region explained.

Earlier it was reported that one person died near Belgorod due to shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.