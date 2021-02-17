Five people died in a road accident involving an intercity bus, a truck and a car in the Irkutsk region, the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the region reports.

“During the analysis of the damaged passenger car, another dead passenger was found. Preliminarily, this is a 22-year-old girl, ”the ministry said. TASS…

A criminal case was initiated on the fact of the accident. According to the preliminary data of the department, which were made public on his website, a foreign car crashed into a standing truck, and then a bus. It is emphasized that law enforcement officers are looking for eyewitnesses to the incident. In particular, the police turned to the bus passengers who had already left the place of emergency.

“The investigative bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation are asking citizens who were in an intercity bus to inform the police about themselves. The testimony is necessary to get the most complete picture, ”the message says.

It is specified that at present the police have information about the possible hospitalization of three passengers of the bus. The rest were delivered to their final destination by an intercity bus with the message “Irkutsk – Ust-Kut”.

Let us remind you that the incident happened in the Bratsk district on the A-331 “Vilyui” highway between Tulun and Bratsk near the village of Kuznetsovka. A regular bus, which was going from Irkutsk to Zheleznogorsk-Ilimsky, a timber carrier and a Toyota Ipsum car collided. Earlier it was reported that the bus driver, Toyota driver and two of his passengers were killed.