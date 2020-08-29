The number of victims of hurricane “Laura” in the states of Louisiana and Texas has grown to 14 people, reports Associated Press.

According to local authorities, at least five people died when trees fell. Another drowned and eight were poisoned by carbon monoxide using electric generators.

Recall that on Thursday night, the fourth category hurricane reached the coast of Louisiana and Texas. In these areas, stormy weather was established, floods occurred.

Earlier it was reported that because of the hurricane “Laura”, which struck the southern coast of the Gulf of Mexico, 242 thousand residents of the states of Louisiana and Texas were left without electricity. According to available data, more than 190 thousand consumers left without electricity live in Louisiana and over 52 thousand in Texas.

Hurricane Laura later weakened to a tropical storm.

The hurricane season in the Atlantic usually runs from June to November. A tropical storm is named if the wind speed within it is 17.5 m / s.