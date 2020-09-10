The variety of victims of a brand new sort of coronavirus worldwide has exceeded 900 thousand individuals. Such information are cited by the American Johns Hopkins College.

Based on him, 900 079 individuals have already died from the coronavirus, greater than 18 606 080 had been capable of overcome the an infection.

The entire variety of recorded instances of an infection has reached 27,695,130.

Within the first place by way of the variety of deaths is the USA – 190,649 deaths. They’re adopted by Brazil (127,464 deaths) and India (73,890).

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that if it weren’t for the actions of his administration, many extra individuals would have died from the coronavirus within the nation.

In his opinion, “tens of millions” of Individuals might change into victims of the epidemic.