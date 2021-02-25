66 588 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Brazil in 24 hours, the Ministry of Health of the republic reports.

The total number of cases of infection since the beginning of the pandemic in the country has reached 10 324 463. The victims of the virus were 249 957 patients.

About 9.3 million people have recovered. There are 4913 cases of infection and 119 deaths per 100 thousand residents of the republic.

Brazil has the third largest number of cases of coronavirus infection in the world. The first place is occupied by the United States, followed by India.

According to the latest data, almost 28.3 million cases of infection have been recorded in the United States, more than 500 thousand people have died. American leader Joe Biden extended the emergency regime in the country.

Earlier it was reported that the 2002 FIFA World Cup champion in the Brazilian national team, Ronaldinho, died of a mother who fell ill with COVID-19.