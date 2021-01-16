The number of deaths after infection with COVID-19 in the world has reached 2,006,611, according to the American Johns Hopkins University.

It is noted that 22.2 million people have died in the United States. In second place is India (10.45 million victims), in third – Brazil (8 million).

At the same time, it is noted that a total of 23,503,587 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in the United States. In 24 hours, the country recorded 3,769 deaths among people with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19

Earlier, WHO announced 91,816,091 cases of coronavirus in the world. More than 1.9 million patients have become victims of COVID-19, according to the organization.