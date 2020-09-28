1,002,383 people have died as a result of coronavirus infection in the world, Interfax reports with reference to the statistical portal Worldometer…

According to him, the number of infected has reached 33,303,209. 24.6 million patients have been cured.

It is noted that in the United States, coronavirus was detected in 7,321,343 people, 209,453 patients became victims of COVID-19 in the country, and 4.56 million were cured.

India remains in second place in terms of the number of infected, where 6,073,348 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed. 95,547 people died, five million were cured.

In third place is Brazil, where, according to Worldometer, the number of infected people reached 4,732,309. 141,776 people became victims, 4,060,088 patients were discharged from hospitals due to recovery.

Earlier, American virologist Shane Crotty said what is the main “trick” of the coronavirus. The virus seeks to avoid the initial innate immune response for a significant period of time and to avoid an early type I interferon response, he said.