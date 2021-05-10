More than 500 Palestinians were injured on Monday as a result of clashes with Israeli police in Jerusalem, reported on Tuesday, May 11. agency WAFA…

“520 Palestinians, including two medics, were injured today in clashes with Israeli police outside the al-Aqsa mosque. 333 injured were taken to a hospital in Jerusalem, seven injured in serious condition, ”the statement said.

Previously, it was reported that 395 Palestinians were injured during the riots.

The riots in East Jerusalem have been going on for several days.

The reason was the eviction of several Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah quarter in the east of the city. The situation is aggravated by the fact that from the evening of May 9, Jews celebrate the Day of Jerusalem. It is a national holiday in honor of the transfer of control of the eastern, historical part of the Holy City to Israel after the Six Day War of 1967. On this day, a traditional procession with flags and other events takes place in Jerusalem. To avoid clashes, the police decided to keep Jews out of the Temple Mount. However, riots broke out at the entrance to the Old City.

On May 8, Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas called for a meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with the situation in East Jerusalem. The Russian Foreign Ministry indicated that the aggravation of the situation in East Jerusalem is a matter of concern. Moscow called on the parties to refrain from escalating violence.