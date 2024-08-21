TASS: The number of victims of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attacks on the Kursk region has risen to 31 people

The number of victims of attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk region has risen to 31 people. A source reported the sharp increase TASS in medical services.

The day before, on August 20, it was reported that 17 people were killed in attacks in the Russian border area and more than 140 were injured.

As of the morning of August 21, 143 people received injuries of varying severity, 79 of whom were hospitalized. Among the victims were four children.

In Kursk Oblast, after the invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces introduced a counter-terrorist operation (CTO) regime and a federal emergency regime — fighting there has been going on for over two weeks. Over 121,000 people were evacuated from the border area due to the threat from the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The authorities know nothing about the fate of 2,000 citizens who are in the territories controlled by Ukraine.

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, commenting on the situation, said that after the invasion of the Kursk region, negotiations with Ukraine are excluded. Before what happened, there was a danger of a negotiating trap, into which Russia could fall “under certain circumstances,” he believes.