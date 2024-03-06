The number of victims in the explosion at the Shagonarskaya CHPP in Tuva increased to 18 people

The number of victims of the explosion at the Shagonarskaya thermal power plant in the Ulug-Khem district of Tuva has almost doubled – to 18 people. This was stated by the Governor of the Russian region Vladislav Khovalyg in Telegram-channel.

Ten casualties were previously reported. A total of 21 people were working at the site at the time of the explosion.

“I arrived at the place. The fire at the Shagonarskaya CHPP has been localized. At the moment, 18 people are hospitalized,” the head of the region reported.

According to him, six victims are in serious condition, another nine are in moderate condition. The condition of three more victims was described by doctors as close to satisfactory. All of them are transported to the Republican hospitals of Kyzyl.

An explosion and fire at a thermal power plant in Tuva occurred on the morning of Wednesday, March 6. The causes of the incident are still unknown. Three more people may be trapped under the rubble at the site.