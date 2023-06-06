In the Ulyanovsk region, the number of poisonings with counterfeit cider has reached 51. This was announced on June 6 by the Acting Minister of Health of the region Olesya Kolotik-Kameneva.

“The total number of victims is 51 people, of which 16 people died,” she quotes. TASS.

On the eve it became known about poisoning with cider in several regions of Russia. As it turned out, the victims drank the drink “Mr. Cider”.

The death toll from surrogate alcohol poisoning in the Ulyanovsk region has reached 16, among the victims are two minors and one pregnant woman.

The Minister of Health of the Nizhny Novgorod Region, David Melik-Guseinov, said on June 5 that cases of surrogate alcohol poisoning were recorded in the region, and there were deaths. Several people are in intensive care units. The minister named the content of ethylene glycol in the composition of surrogate alcoholic beverages as a preliminary reason for the incident.

Later, Izvestia correspondent Oleg Murashov reported that two people had died in the Nizhny Novgorod region as a result of alcohol poisoning. Three other victims are in critical condition. Specialists of the toxicological department are fighting for their lives.

In the Samara region, two people died, seven went to hospitals.

Meanwhile, the local authorities of Udmurtia announced the poisoning of two people in the region, they are in critical condition.

The head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, instructed the regional departments of the department to identify and seize all Mister Cider products throughout the country.

An entrepreneur who supplies alcoholic products was detained. A criminal case has been initiated under Part 3 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet safety requirements, negligently resulting in the death of two or more persons”).

Chairman of the Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation Alexander Bastrykin instructed to transfer the criminal cases of poisoning to the Main Investigation Department of the department.

The news is being supplemented