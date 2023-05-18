Citizen TV: The number of victims of the “hungry” cult in Kenya has increased to 226

The number of victims of a religious cult in Kenya, whose pastor forced people to starve themselves, has grown to 226. This was reported on Wednesday, May 17, by the TV channel Citizen TV with reference to local authorities.

Of the 15 bodies found on Wednesday, 14 were recovered from graves and one was found in the bushes, according to the Regional Commissioner of the Coastal Province, Roda Onyancha.

Thus, the total number of victims of the cult today is 226 people. At the same time, last week journalists reported 201 victims.

In addition, another suspect was arrested. At the moment, 26 people are behind bars on charges of mass murder.

Pastor Paul McKenzie, head of Good News International Church, persuaded adepts who wanted to meet Jesus to starve themselves. He also urged followers to observe a strict fast in order to avoid the “apocalyptic curse”. The first reports of deaths appeared on 13 April. Then the police found on his land four adherents starved to death, a mass grave and 11 more emaciated men and women, six of whom were in critical condition.

It was also reported that the police continue to search for other members of the church. There is information that they are in the forest.