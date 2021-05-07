In Mytishchi near Moscow, the number of fire victims in the welding shop has increased. According to the prosecutor’s office of the Moscow region, five people died as a result of the accident. This was reported to “Lente.ru” by the official representative of the department, Natalya Grigorieva.

She also clarified that the prosecutor’s office monitors the progress of the investigation of the criminal case initiated by the Investigative Committee (IC) under Part 3 of Article 109 (“Causing death by negligence of two or more persons”).

Olga Vradiy, the official representative of the Moscow Region Main Investigative Directorate for the Moscow Region, named the cause of the fire. According to the investigation, she was the explosion of a gas cylinder. In addition, Vradiy added that after the accident, one victim was hospitalized.

At present, work is underway to extinguish the fire at the site.

The fire at the street 3-ya Novaya, possession 42 occurred on the evening of May 7. It was reported that there were oxygen cylinders inside the building, 11 of them were taken out, and rescuers also pulled out a propane cylinder.