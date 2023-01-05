The number of victims of a fire in an apartment in Cheboksary has increased to 17, including 8 children

The number of victims of a fire in an apartment in Cheboksary, the Chuvash Republic, has increased, reported RIA News in the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the region.

It is specified that 17 people are listed as injured, including eight children, all of them were hospitalized. By 15:00 (coincides with Moscow time) open burning was eliminated. Even before the arrival of the first firefighters, smoke completely filled the entrance to the last, ninth floor. Rescuers evacuated 26 people from the house.

According to TASSThe cause of the fire is preliminarily careless handling of fire. In addition, the owner of the apartment was detained, law enforcement officials told the agency. He was taken to the police station, but so far they cannot get an explanation from him, because he is very drunk.

Earlier it was reported about ten victims, including six children. The fire broke out in house 29 on Shevchenko Street, on the second floor.