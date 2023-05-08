As a result of the sinking of a tourist ship in India, the number of victims increased to 22. This is reported by the publication The Guardian May 8

Most of the victims were children, as now the country is on school holidays, respectively, some of the teenagers decided to go on a trip, said the Minister of Shipping and Port Development of India, Sarbananda Sonowal.

The report clarifies that the death toll is likely to rise as the ship is stuck in muddy waters. So far, only those inside have been rescued.

There are currently six people in the hospital. Rescue work continues.

On May 7, a double-decker tourist liner sank. There were between 35 and 40 passengers on board when the ship capsized. Survivors reported that the boat was overcrowded and most of the passengers did not have life jackets.